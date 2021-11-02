South Africa: Bang for Your Buck - a New Generation of Savvy Investors Hits the Financial Mark

analysis

'Incredible results' achieved by winners of the JSE Investment Challenge.

The JSE Investment Challenge finished with a bang this month as learners and students across South Africa finally found out who the winners were in the four different competition categories.

The competition allows school learners and students from higher-learning institutions to invest virtual money in the financial markets with a virtual portfolio of R1-million, giving them a solid understanding of financial instruments and the freedom to learn and speculate without any risk.

Each month, each portfolio's best-performing teams and schools received R500 for each team member and R500 for the school as well as the supervising teacher or mentor. In addition, five annual cash prizes of R60,000 per portfolio, amounting to R240,000, were awarded at the final prize ceremony.

Thor Investments from Maritzburg College took the top spot in the equity category with growth of 16.62%. Team members included Tevin Govender, Mnqobi Fihlela, Ethan Kleu and Yamkela Katide.

"People in class were throwing around Marvel names such as Wakanda. We chose the name Thor Investments because Thor represents strength with his hammer, and he is the god of lightning and protection. The lightning comes from the sky and we decided...