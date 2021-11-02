Western Sahara: SPLA Launches New Attacks Against Moroccan Occupation Forces

2 November 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Saharawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) has carried out new attacks targeting the Moroccan occupation soldiers' entrenchments along the wall of humiliation and shame, according to military communiqué No. 353 of the Ministry of National Defense.

The communiqué stated that SPLA advanced detachments carried out today, Monday, intense attacks against the Moroccan occupation forces in the Al-Aydiat area in Al-Kalta sector, Al-Jubeilat Al-Khader area in Al-Kalta sector and Aklaybat Al-Akaya area in Awsard sector.

The communiqué added that SPLA advanced detachments had on Sunday targeted the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the Kalta and Mahbas sectors and in the areas of Lamkhabethat, Akwera Ould Blal and Sabkhat Tinwashad.

The attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continue, targeting the Moroccan occupation forces, which incurred heavy losses in lives and equipment along the wall of humiliation and shame, concluded the communiqué.

