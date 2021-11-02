Angola: President João Lourenço Addresses COP26 Tuesday

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is speaking Tuesday in Glasgow (Scotland), at the 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), to present the country's vision and ongoing actions in the environmental field.

João Lourenço will intervene in the morning session, a day in which other 57 speeches by Heads of State and/or Government and their representatives are scheduled.

At COP26, it is highlighted the presence of Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, Emmanuel Macron, of France, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, as well as the Prince of Monaco, Albert II.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and other world leaders are also taking part.

At the opening session, held this Monday, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said it is time to say enough is enough, as the last six years have been the hottest ever recorded and the "addiction to fossil fuels" is pushing humanity towards the abyss.

He recalled that the sea level rise has doubled in the last 30 years, the oceans are warmer than ever and areas of the Amazon forest are already emitting more carbon than they absorb.

For his part, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that humanity has set the clock back a long time in relation to climate change, "and if we don't take action now, it will be too late".

He added that "the Paris Agreement represented a lifeboat for the world's climate future", hence the need to "do what is needed to save the planet", as humanity has everything it needs, from technology, investors and the international community, so the meeting in Glasgow needs to be the time to start the fight, in fact, for climate change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conference, which will run until 12 November, is addressing issues of finance, energy, nature, as well as youth and public empowerment, as well as gender, transport, science and innovation, adaptation, loss and gain, cities, regions and the built environment.

COP26, the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, takes place a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to reflect and alert Nations to the impact of global warming.

During the Summit, special attention will be paid to the outcomes of COP21, which took place in France in 2015, where for the first time all countries agreed to work together to curb global warming.

This gave rise to the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the increase in the planet's temperature to 1.5 ºC by 2050, as well as providing money to meet this target.

In order to achieve these goals, countries committed themselves to present national plans, defining the targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to reach zero emissions in 2050.