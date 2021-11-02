Angola and Hungary Cooperate in Higher Education, Science, Technology

Luanda — The Republics of Angola and Hungary recently signed a cooperation agreement between both countries in the field of higher education, science, technology and innovation.

The agreement was signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança, who travelled to Budapest, Hungary, on 30 October, and by her counterpart, László Palkovics.

In 2020, the two countries had already signed a memorandum to allow the sending, annually, of 50 young Angolans in local universities, under the scope of educational cooperation and exchange "Stipedium Hungaricum".

The Angolan minister's programme, which runs until the 4th of this month, also involves visits to several Hungarian higher education institutions, as well as a meeting with Angolan students on scholarship in Hungary.

Maria do Rosário Bragança is accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI), including the director-general of INAGBE, Milton Chivela, and from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX).

The relations of cooperation between the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Hungary were established in 1997 through the signing of the Agreement on Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation.

From 1977 to 1981 several agreements were signed in the areas of Agriculture, Culture, Trade and Health.

Exchange agreements were signed between the Institute of International Relations of Angola and the Institute of International Relations and Commerce of Hungary, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry.

The two countries also signed in 2019 an agreement on the abolition of visas on diplomatic and service passports, and the agreement on economic and technical-scientific cooperation.