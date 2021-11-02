Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Imposes Presentation of Digital Certificate

Luanda — National citizens over 18 years old must present, as of this Monday, 1, the digital certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 to have access to public and private places.

The measure is included in the new Presidential Decree on Public Disaster Situation, updated Friday, as part of the prevention and fight against Covid-19 in Angola.

The measure of presenting the vaccination certificate is also valid to apply for public tenders in Education, Health and defence forces.

In the event of non-compliance, those in charge of the institutions covered will be penalised, in an amount ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 kwanzas.

In terms of trading activities, the opening hours of 7am to 10pm will be maintained, while public and private, urban and inter-provincial transport must be 75 percent full.

Although it is not mandatory, the authorities recommend, however, the testing due to the long hours of travel and the proximity between passengers.

Access to beaches, swimming pools and spas remains prohibited and their lifting is subject to the evaluation of the epidemiological situation in the country.

Angola also keeps suspended the entry into the country of citizens coming from the Republic of India, by any means, and for citizens who have transited through that country.