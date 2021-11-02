Zimbabwe: Deposed Chief Ndiweni Lays Into Chief Charumbira for Claiming Chiefs Own Zanu-PF

Deposed Ntabazinduna chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni, has hit back at national chiefs' council president, Fortune Charumbira over his claims that the traditional leaders own ZANU-PF.

Charumbira made the averment while addressing delegates at the just ended ZANU-PF annual conference in Bindura.

In his response, United Kingdom based former chief who is also the chairperson of the college of chiefs said Charumbira's statement is against the will of people as they made it clear in the 2013 constitution that they don't want traditional leaders to be engaged to any political party.

"It is an error for one to think that Chief, Amakhosi are enthroned by the government of the day. That view shows a lack of knowledge and understanding, on the part of the individual who thinks that view is correct. For that individual, indeed the Almighty in his wisdom, has denied that individual wisdom and knowledge," Ndiweni said.

"The people of this country spoke very loudly in the 2013 constitution; they were very clear that they did not want chiefs and traditional leaders to be involved in partisan politics. Yes they can comment upon the government of the day, current affairs and on politics in general but they cannot get involved in partisan politics that is supporting a particular political party," he said.

This is not the first time that Charumbira has made public statements in support of ZANU-PF.

On May 2018, the High Court of Zimbabwe ordered him to withdraw a statement, he made the previous year where he urged chiefs all over the country to support the ruling party in the then upcoming (2018) general election.

Ndiweni said the court must take some measures against Charumbira for continuing to issue unconstitutional statements.

"It is not clear whether he (Charumbira) actually did publicly withdraw those statements till this day. He has once again made those same statements in public. In this regard, Charumbira must be taken back to the courts for the contempt of court. On this occasion, the court must be asked to affect a custodial sentence upon him as a restraining order," he said.