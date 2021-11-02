Angola: President João Lourenço Meets World Leaders At COP26

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, held Monday several informal meetings with world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, where they are participating in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The Angolan Head of State talked, on the sidelines of the conference, with the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and with the former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

João Lourenço also held talks with the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema and of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Touadera, among other personalities.

The Angolan Head of State will speak today (Tuesday) at the COP26, to present the country's vision and ongoing actions in the environmental field.

João Lourenço will intervene in the morning session, a day in which other 57 speeches by Heads of State and/or Government and their representatives are scheduled.

At COP26, it is highlighted the presence of Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, Emmanuel Macron, of France, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, as well as the Prince of Monaco, Albert II.

Also attending the event are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, among other world leaders.

The United Nations summit is aimed at reflecting on and alerting nations to the impact of global warming.

Under the name of COP26 (26th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change), the event is being held a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The climate emergency has led many of the world's experts and leaders to highlight its importance for protecting Planet Earth in the coming years.

The 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference is crucial for climate change control.