Zimbabwe: 'Only Chamisa Can Deliver Zimbabwe From Isolation'

2 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Even Zanu PF acknowledges that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is the only person who can remove Zimbabwe from international isolation, the party's deputy national spokesperson Ostalloz Siziba says.

This was said by Ostalloz Siziba in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com where he said that Zanu PF uses its supporters to pass the message to Chamisa.

"Ironically when Zanu PF funds its people and thugs to carry placards and ask Nelson Chamisa to help them end Zimbabwe's international isolation, they recognize his legitimacy and capacity to resolve these issues and they are very correct," Siziba said.

"For the first time I have seen Zanu PF articulating in their own protests a clear message, it acknowledges that Chamisa is the only one who can give them jobs, end international isolation, yes give him the responsibility to govern and he will have multilateral and bilateral conversations with the international community," he said.

"The reasons for the international isolation of this country are born locally because of the conduct of the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa, violence and terror, corruption and extraction of economic political order, legitimacy questions associated by the government," he added.

"When we get into government, one of the things we must do is to make a clear program of re engagement which is born out of domestic resolution of our own problems so that we get to the community of nations."

