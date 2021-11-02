Namibia: Angola and Namibia Analyse Joint Border Security

Luanda — The Joint Angola-Namibia Defence and Security Commission is due to start this Tuesday in the Namibian city of Swakopmund the meeting of experts, in preparation for the ministerial session set for next Thursday.

The Angolan Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the experts' meeting would run until Wednesday and was expected to prepare documents relating to migration, prison, customs and refugee issues, without neglecting the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic along the border.

The agenda to be discussed by the experts from both countries includes issues related to geodesy, cartography, environment and wildlife.

The document, to which ANGOP had access, indicates that the said session aims to strengthen bilateral relations and review the issues addressed at the previous session of the Commission, held from 10 to 13 September 2018, in the Angolan city of Lubango, Huila province.

For the meeting in Namibia, the Angolan delegation is led by Interior minister Eugénio César Laborinho, who arrived this Monday in the city of Swakopmund.