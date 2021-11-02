Namibia: Angola and Namibia Analyse Joint Border Security

Tami Hultman / AllAfrica
Namibian President Hage Geingob during an interview with AllAfrica.
1 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Joint Angola-Namibia Defence and Security Commission is due to start this Tuesday in the Namibian city of Swakopmund the meeting of experts, in preparation for the ministerial session set for next Thursday.

The Angolan Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the experts' meeting would run until Wednesday and was expected to prepare documents relating to migration, prison, customs and refugee issues, without neglecting the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic along the border.

The agenda to be discussed by the experts from both countries includes issues related to geodesy, cartography, environment and wildlife.

The document, to which ANGOP had access, indicates that the said session aims to strengthen bilateral relations and review the issues addressed at the previous session of the Commission, held from 10 to 13 September 2018, in the Angolan city of Lubango, Huila province.

For the meeting in Namibia, the Angolan delegation is led by Interior minister Eugénio César Laborinho, who arrived this Monday in the city of Swakopmund.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X