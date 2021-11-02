Angola: MPLA Committed to Jobs Creation for Young People

2 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Camanongue — The first provincial secretary of MPLA, in eastern Moxico province, Gonçalves Muandumba, Saturday in Camanongue municipality, said that the reduction of youth unemployment rate is among the main challenges of the party.

Gonçalves Muandumba was speaking at a mass event in Camanongue town, which served as a presentation of his plans for his re-candidacy as provincial secretary. He acknowledged that unemployment is the main problem affecting the region's population.

As a result, he promised to intensify the implementation of more professional training courses for the promotion of self-employment, as well as the construction of more classrooms.

He called for greater responsibility from the party's grassroots structures to promote open and real discussions, in order to identify other problems that affect the communities.

