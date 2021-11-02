Ethiopia: A New Milestone for Ethiopian Airlines, Djibouti Free Zone As Sea-Air Cargo Launches

2 November 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The first Sea-Air Cargo Operation that discharge 17 tons of electeonic & home appliances from Shenzen to Lagos & Kano in Nigeria via Djibouti is launched (October 28) with the presence of the Chairperson of Djibouti Ports & Free zone Authority, Mr. Aboubaker Omar Hadi, a diplomat from Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti, Beneyam Ephrem, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines as well as other important stakeholders in the supply chain.

As the leading air cargo service provider in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, coupled with the competitive geo-strategic advantage Djibouti has, this project , when fully operational, will double the cargo operation of the Airlines and make Djibouti a hub for sea-Air cargo logistics.

Sea-Air cargo project that is twice as fast as the sea only and twice as cheap as the Air only transportation would massively scale up trade relations between the two countries as well as between the two continents; Africa and Asia; in particular China.

As the Government of Ethiopia identified the transport and logistics sector as a game changer to maintain the country's economic growth trajectory and formulated a 10 years perspective plan; Improving e-commerce to bolster the efficiency of the logistics sector is among the priorities.

The two countries could also benefit from schemes such as the sea-air cargo connectivity project that would certainly bring forth its blessings of e-commerce along the way.

