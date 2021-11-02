Ethiopia: More Than 50 German Companies and Stakeholders Met to Discuss Opportunities for Trade and Investment for German Companies in Ethiopia

A webinar Business Forum organized by Afrika Verein (German Africa Business Association) in cooperation with the embassy of Ethiopia in Berlin and the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Ethiopia was held on Friday (October 29).

More than 50 German companies have participated in the meeting that aimed to discuss the business opportunities in Ethiopia with German businesses.

State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Ambassador Redwan Hussien said the forum provides an opportunity to widen the diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Germany with expanded business-to-business relations.

He also highlighted key legal and economic measures in the ongoing reform process in the country that are helping to promote the business opportunities in Ethiopia and assisting companies who are keen to invest in Ethiopia.

Appreciating existing German Companies in Ethiopia, the State Minister expressed his belief that the flow of FDI from Germany would grow and other businesses would follow the footsteps of these companies.

Ambassador Redwan, finally, called upon the German Government to give more support to German companies interested to do business in Ethiopia through facilitating credits lines and other financial mechanisms.

Mr. Aschalew Tadesse, Promotion Director at the Ethiopian Investment Commission has tabled various investment opportunities that the German investors would find attractive in the country.

Ethiopia's ambassador to Germany, H.E. Mulu Solomon, and the pertinent bodies in the investment sector of the government have made further deliberations based on the concerns of German investors, including access to FDI and the investment policy of the country.

Managing Director of the Afrika-Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft, Claudia Voss also made remarks calling on German companies to exploit investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

More than 250 companies are members of the Afrika-Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft (German Africa Business Association)

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 2/2021