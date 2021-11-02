Ethiopia: Corporation Creates Over 79,000 Jobs in Three Months

ADDIS ABABA - Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) announced that it created over 79,000 job opportunities for unemployed citizens exclusively over the past three months.

As to the information obtained from the corporation, it created a multitude of job opportunities in 11 industrial parks.

The corporation stressed that it created the aforementioned amount of job opportunities both in permanent and contractual bases.

As to the Corporation, Hawassa and Bole Lami industrial parks are the major parks that have created a range of job opportunities among the parks found in the country adding that they created 35,000 and 21,000 job opportunities respectively.

The source also indicated that Adama and Kombolcha industrial parks have also created a number of job opportunities next to Hawassa and Bole Lami industrial parks.

The corporation underscored that though they couldn't meet the required amount of job opportunities so far, apart from the aforementioned parks, Addis Ababa Industrial Zone, ICT Park, Bahir Dar and Qilinto parks have also created job opportunities.

Regarding the gender composition of the beneficiary of job opportunities, the corporation noted that while 82 percent of the workers are females, 13 percent of them are males he said adding that the ratio reflects the presence of women encouragement in the corporation.