South Africa: MEC Lena Miga Hands Over Title Deeds to Rustenburg and Moses Kotane Residents

press release

Residents of Monakato, Madikwe and Rustenburg (Tlhabane) staying in houses they received during the former home land of Bophuthatswana were giver guarantee of ownership of what has been their homes for decades and across generations. Over 400 residents were given title deeds during a ceremony held in Monakato Community hall recently.

Among the recipients was a 63-year-old Rre Moeti who has been staying in his house for almost three decades with her three children. He expressed his excitement by remembering his late wife, who passed on earlier this year. The father of three said that its unfortunate that his wife passed on before they could receive guarantee that they have a home, that will remain in the family name for more generations to come.

"What government has done, is a clear confirmation of my ownership, of the home I have been staying in with my wife for almost three decades. We raised our children in that house, and I hope my children will raise my grandchildren and generations to come. My only regret is that my wife is not here to celebrate with me. We now have a home and I will sleep peacefully just like she is. We both know that we owner that property. I want to thank government and the North West Housing Corporation for making this possible," said Moeti.

MEC Lena Miga handed over about 400 title deeds to Monakato, Tlhabane and Madikwe, residents who most of were elderly people. The gesture is part of the government's title deed restoration programme, which is aimed at restoring the dignity and also guaranteeing ownership among communities that owned houses from the then Bophuthatswana regime.

According to MEC Miga, the process was started by her predecessors, the late Gordon Kegakilwe, and Mmoloki Cwaile, and the handing over is the continuation of implementing on policy. She further called on the municipality to ensure that due diligence is conducted before title deeds are handed over, as government would not want to see situations where ownership is given to a wrong person.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Municipalities must work together with the Department and North West Housing Corporation to ensure that the transfer process is done properly and ensuring that ownership is handed over to the right people. We are doing this to ensure that we continue to build better communities together," said Miga.

The North West Housing Corporation Chairperson of the Board Advocate Okgabile Dibetso Bodibe said that her institution will adhere to the MEC's call to ensure that they issue more title across the province. She said that they will also continue to work hand in hand with local municipalities in all areas where the NWHC owns properties. She further confirmed that due diligence is key in every hand over of title deeds, mainly to ensure that ownership is transferred to the right person.

Among dignitaries attending the handing ceremony was the NWHC CEO mogomotsi Mogodiri, delegates from both Moses Kotane and Rustenburg local municipalities.