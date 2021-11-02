Zimbabwe: Zim-Britain to Co-Operate in Strengthening Education System

Zimbabwe and Britain have pledged to continue strengthening their co-operation in improving the quality of education through equipping teachers with required resources.

This came out yesterday during a meeting in Harare between Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu and British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Melanie Robinson.

The two discussed issues concerning the new curriculum including the effects of Covid-19 on the education systems and curbing of brain drain in the education sector.

Dr Ndlovu said Government was working on improving the quality of education in Zimbabwe.

She called on partners to co-operate and help with resources towards improving skills of teachers and their welfare to curb brain drain.

"The new curriculum has been revised to meet international standards and empower students to get skills which they can use even if they do not get to the university level," said Dr Ndlovu. "We are also moving towards making sure more people understand the new curriculum, including teachers. We want teachers to be equally equipped with skills."

Dr Ndlovu said other areas that required attention included decongesting classrooms to an average of 35 and upgrading of teachers.

"Covid-19 has affected learning," she said. "We can reach out to many students through radio, telecommunication and networks, but we also require requisite equipment in schools."

Dr Ndlovu said education inspectors had been re-introduced in schools so they can monitor the quality of education.

She said these were facing mobility challenges and required resources for them to be able to discharge their duties.

Dr Ndlovu expressed gratitude to Britain for supporting girls and disadvantaged children so they can continue accessing education.

"We will meet again beginning of next year to polish up areas of co-operation so we use the funds that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has just received from the international community to make sure we disburse those funds to the right areas of need in partnership with our development partners and the UK," she said.

Ambassador Robinson said it was significant that Government had committed 20 percent of its budget to education for infrastructure and developmental outcomes.

"We will be encouraging Government to fulfil the commitment," she said.

"When it comes to UK funding, we have been a real partner in education in Zimbabwe for decades now. We have provided over £240 million for the last 10 years supporting primary schools so they have quality education for the people and also girls and boys to continue the education.

"We are pleased that Zimbabwean leader President Mnangagwa has joined other leaders in the UK with the incredibly important mission to come up with an agreement to fight climate change.

"Education in schools has a role to people teaching children about climate change and the way we can fight back climate change and be more resilient, and we are working with Zimbabwe on that too."