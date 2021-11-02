Kenya: Harambee Starlets Trio Worried of FIFA Ban

Three Harambee Starlets players have pleaded with the government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to amicably settle their differences.

This, they say, will aid the country to avoid a possible ban from all football activities from Fifa.

Starlet attacker Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam, who recently sealed a move to Turkish side Hakkarigucu Spor, called on the government and FKF to find a truce on the contentious issues to evade a Fifa ban.

"I request the ministry and FKF to solve these issues amicably. A Fifa ban will be harsh on me as I just got a chance to play abroad. The national team will also be affected since we have a chance to play at the next Fifa Women World Cup," said the former Thika Queens forward.

Adam's sentiments were echoed by Gaspo attacking midfielder Corozan Aquino who said a possible ban will not only hinder her plans of playing abroad but also kill the dream of many young women players who live off the game.

"I plead with the ministry to reconsider their stance and save the livelihood of many players. Women football in Kenya has developed in recent times but a ban will erase all that," warned Aquino.

Also, as Kenya Women Premier League and Cecafa champions Vihiga Queens head to Egypt to compete in the CAF Women Champions League later this month, club CEO Michael Senelwa is keeping his fingers crossed between now and then, saying in any case Fifa bans Kenyan football, they will miss a good opportunity to represent the country.

"If a ban is forthcoming then our international activities will be damaged as Vihiga Queens will not be able to go to Egypt. If anything happens between now and Wednesday morning then we will not be able to travel and this means all the work we are putting in will go to waste. We are here with 26 players who are yearning to participate in the competition," said Senelwa.

The Ministry of Sports led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and FKF have been at loggerheads for the past two weeks, ever since the High Court allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate FKF president Nick Mwendwa over suspected misappropriation of funds.

The animosity between the two institutions led the government to send a team to audit FKF records and accounts.