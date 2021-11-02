Tanzania: Witness Narrates Arrest of Accused in Mbowe Case

Dar es Salaam — The fourth witness in the case of economic sabotage against Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three co-accused persons that involve terrorism charges yesterday narrated how she witnessed the arrest of two of the defendants.

Ms Anitha Valerian Mtalo, a local brew seller at the Rao Madukani area in Moshi town, told the court that she witnessed the arrest and search of the two respondents.

She told the court that one of the respondents was found in possession of a pistol and 58 pellets of substances believed to be illicit drugs while his colleague had 25 pellets.

The suspect was testifying before the High Court (Division of Corruption and Economic Sabotage), Judge Joachim Tiganga, as she was directed by senior state attorney, Ms Ester Martin.

Ms Mtalo named the defendants as Adamu Hassan Kasekwa alias Adamoo (the second respondent) and Mr Mohamed Abdillahi Ling'wenya (the third defendant).

She said Mr Adamoo was the one found in possession of a pistol and 58 pellets of substances considered to be illicit drugs, while Mr Ling'wenya possessed 25 pellets.

During a trial within a trial on the arbitrary statement issued by Mr Adamoo that was later received by the court being part of prosecution's exhibit, Mr Adamoo and Mr Ling'wenya told the court that they were attacked and beaten by police before forcefully inserting a pistol and illicit drugs in their clothing. But, yesterday, the witness told the court that on that day, (August 5, 2020), while at her workstation, she saw the defendants walking in and out of a nearby grocery.

"They were talking using their mobile phones before the law enforcement officers placed them under arrest over terrorism charges," she said.

Ms Mtalo said the respondents obeyed and knelt down, noting that a police officer who introduced himself as 'Mr Jumanne' asked her to serve as an independent witness during the incident.

However, during the cross examination where she was questioned by the defendants' lawyers (Peter Kibatala and John Mallya), Ms Mtalo confessed to have eye sight problems.