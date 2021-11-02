Ghana: Vin De Rynne Launches Products in Ghana

Vin de Rynne, a France-based wine firm, last Thursday outdoored four brands of its products at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

The wines, known for its excellent keeping qualities, were Blanc doux (soft white), Rouge (red), Rose and Les Bulles (bubbles).

After the launch, the wines were put on display for invited imminent personalities from the hospitality industry to savour a taste and recommend for the market.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Vin de Rynne, Ms Pedita Owusu Peprah, and her associate partner, Appiah Stephanie, said the wines were staging their maiden presence in Africa, with Ghana being the first to "have a feel of its taste."

She maintained that the wines had been in existence for the past 150 years with the exception of Les Bulles.

According to the France-based Ghanaian, she chose Ghana because of her roots and was highly optimistic Ghanaians would patronise her products "due to its high quality compared to other wines from neighbouring countries."

Ms Pedita, as she is popularly called, the Vin de Rynne capo said the launch was to welcome the wines onto the Ghanaian market, adding that interested individuals, hotels, restaurants, bars, companies and corporate bodies could order the products.

Already gaining media recognition online, Ms Pedita stressed that the wines were of high standards and could be kept for years.