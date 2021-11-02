Ghana: Police Investigate Alleged Criminality During Madina Protest

The Police has commenced investigations into alleged criminal act that occurred last Monday during a protest,led by the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, in the Madina Constituency of the Greater Accra Region,

According to the police, Mr Sosu had declined invitations extended to him to assist in investigation in his alleged involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property, citing parliamentary privilege as his reason.

The Acting Director General of Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), KwasiOfori, in a statement,said Mr Sosudeclined further invitations by the police, citing parliamentary privilege.

The statement said three persons have been interrogated on the matter, adding that the police would continue to use every legal means to interrogate other suspects, including the MP.

Meanwhile the police has denied rumours that circulated on Sunday that it has dispatched personnel to arrest Mr Sosu at a church, saying the police found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purpose.

"Any plain-clothed police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purpose and not to affect an arrest", the statement said.

The Police administration said it will continue to conduct investigations into the matter and had entreated the public to support them in their duty of maintaining law and order in the country.

