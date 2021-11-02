Ghana: Nettey - Hearts Will Win At Sogakope

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has fired a 'warning shot' to WAFA ahead of their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day two game on Sunday.

The Phobians return to the Sogakope Park, a very slippery ground, as they chase their first win of the championship.

Speaking after Sunday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Legon Cities, Nettey noted that the WAFA game was one of the many matchesfanslook out for due to the history at the Sogakope Arena.

WAFA have been a thorn in the flesh of the Phobians at the venue, making a clash between Hearts versus WAFA in Sogakope a fierce one.

Hearts' last visit to the venue last season was expected to be a coronation game but WAFA earned the 'party spoilers' tag when they stunned the Phobians with a lone goal victory.

Nettey conceded that WAFA's exploits hunts them but would storm Sogakope with confidence high as they aim to stop them at their own backyard.

"We know how expectant the fans are ahead of this game and we would prepare very well to give off our very best."

"We are going to prepare for them and hopefully this time we would pick our first victory at Sogakope; we would not leave nothing to chance."

On the game against Legon Cities, Nettey expressed disappointment at the result, stating that it feel like a defeat for Hearts.

"I am very disappointed at the results of today's game. It is a home game which we should have won but that did not happen. We'll regroup and plan for victory in our next game."

The Academy Boys also lost 1-0 to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium and also have their eyes on a first point on Sunday.

WAFA would hope to have their Head Coach Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza on the bench for the first time this season after missing the opening game without a work permit.