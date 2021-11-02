Ghana: Tamso Compound Gets Community Centre

Tamso Compound — A new one-storey community centre was inaugurated on Saturday, at Tamso Compound, near Tarkwa, in the Western Region.

Initiated by the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, the GH¢48,000 project, which was funded by the Mineral Development Fund (MDF), has a public gallery, offices and a conference hall.

The project, executed by MEGATECH Plus Engineering Solutions Limited, would serve as a meeting place and also for community engagements and other social gatherings.

At the ceremony, Mr Duker handed over the keys of the centre to the Chief of Tamso Compound, Nana Kojo Gyekye, cut a tape and unveiled a plaque to signify the official opening of the facility.

He explained that, during the 2020 campaigns, the community appealed to him to have the project done.

He, therefore, sought the assistance of MDF for the project to be done, reiterating that "the wishes of Tamso Compound have been revealed today. This building will undoubtedly beautify the area."

The MP pledged that Tamso town would also get their community centre, pleading, "Please keep and maintain this project so that it would last longer to serve even future generations."

According to Mr Duker, another community centre would soon be inaugurated at Nzemaline also in Tarkwa.

He told the gathering that the Municipal Assembly in collaboration with AngloGold Iduapriem Mine had paved the Tamso junction to reduce the perennial challenges of traffic congestion on the Tarkwa- Agona stretch of the Takoradi highway.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured that the Tarkwa town road would also be tarred, saying "we will not disappoint Wassaman at all, we will continue with the good projects. The polyclinic at Nsuaem will be done."

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa- Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse, said that it took both patience and determination for leadership to surmount challenges to deliver on its mandate.

He recalled that when the first batch of iron rods and sand was delivered at the site, some community members doubted that the projects would be completed.

The MCE stated "Some people said it's for election campaigns. But, I am happy that we're not in an election year, we've been able to complete the Tamso Compound community centre. We need to pray for our MP, Mireku Duker, so that good things would come to Tamso and the municipality."

The Deputy Administrator of MDF, Emmanuel Quaye, explained that, the execution of the Tamso Compound project was through the dedication and selfless leadership of Mr Duker, who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, noting "This is the first gear, you are going to see more of such projects in the beautiful town of Tarkwa.

The MDF, he said, was committed to ensuring development in mining towns.

The Chief of Tamso Compound, Nana Kojo Gyekye, also recalled the frustrations he endured during the project stages and thanked God for the successful completion.