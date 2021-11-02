Ghana: Fijai SHS Launches 70th Anniversary

Takoradi — Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi-Takoradi last Friday, launched its 70th anniversary on the theme ' Seven decades of holistic education through thick and thin. "

Slated for February 28 to March 6, 2022, the activities, including lectures, fund raising and homecoming, will showcase Fijai's contributions to the nurturing of Ghana's human resources and national development, in a mixed school environment.

Birthed in 1952, as part of the 1951 accelerated Plan for Education of the then Gold Coast government, was established to provide quality education to brilliant students, who could not afford the boarding schools in Cape Coast.

It was inaugurated by the Paramount Chief of Essikado,Nana Kobina Nketisah 1V, on January 29, 1952, with 38 boys and six girls, with the first headmaster from Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.

Presently, the school has a population of 2,728 students as at the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, with girls now out numbering boys.

In his speech, the headmaster of Fijai, Mr Kenneth Dotse Agbomadzi, recalled that earlier classes were held in buildings of Sekondi Old Hospital and was named Sekondi Day Secondary School.

In 1955, Mr Agbomadzi said, the school moved to Fijai and was named Fijai Secondary School, and later Fijai Senior High School.

He mentioned that Fijai had since its establishment achieved numerous successes and made tremendous contributions to national development, with some alumni continuing to excel in various fields of endeavour, both home and abroad.

"In February 2022, this great school will be 70 years old.70 years of tremendous contribution to the development of Ghana and beyond is no mean achievement. Fijai Senior High has provided quality education to students from all walks of life. We are gathered this evening to launch the 70th anniversary of this great school and to raise funds towards a befitting birthday gift for the school" , he added.

The President of Fijai Old Students Association (FOSA), Mr Bernard Baffour Awuah, said the young souls were proud to be associated with the celebration of their alma mater, which laid the foundation for their personal development.

He said, the group would reflect on the vision of the school which included to place education closer to the daily lives of the people, meet the expectations of schooling and basic health, provide children with relevant skills, ensure their future study and career opportunities and also ensure value for money.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, acknowledged the great contributions of the pioneers, including past and present students, saying that, the collective efforts of stakeholders of Fijai High would continue to spur it to reach another enviable pedestal.

The Chairman of Fijai Board, Nii Lante Cleland, was excited and said, he became associated with the school through the sports fraternity, adding "I am happy Fijai is making history."