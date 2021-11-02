Ghana: Carnage On Roads - 17 Die in Ghastly Accident ... 16 Others Injured in Head On Collision At Offinso-Abofour

Kumasi — At least 17 people have been killed and 16 others injured in a fatal accident at Offinso-Abofour in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic accident, which happened yesterday around 5:00am, involved 33 people including children.

Superintendent AduBoahen, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTU) confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times here.

He said the deceased involved 10 children and seven adults while the injured also involved 12 children and four adults,lamenting that "most unfortunate is the involvement of the children".

According to the Commander, one driver was among the deceased and the other driver among the injured.

He appealed to the public to help with information to identify the victims, noting the accident happened at the outskirt of the Abofour community.

According to him, a sprinter bus with registration number GS 4339-17 that loaded from Kumasi, heading towards Techiman collided with an articulated truck from the Northern Region, which was heading towards Kumasi.

He said the articulated truck driver might have lost control and veered off its way hence colliding with the sprinter bus.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the St Patrick Hospital mortuary whilst the others in critical condition are receiving emergency treatment at the hospital,the police said.

According to a source at the National Road Safety Authority, preliminary investigations indicated both drivers were tired and veered off from their lanes colliding head on.

On October 4,2021, 13 persons got killed and 11 others injured in an accident involving an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The dead comprised nine males and four females in the accident that occurred at about 10:40 pm of that day.

Similarly, four people were killed in an accident at Nobwem-New Koforidua in the Asante Juaben municipality on September 20,2021.

Both vehicles involved in the accident were heading from Accra towards Kumasi when the incident occurred.

Supt. Boahen urged drivers and other motorists to be extra cautious as the Christmas festivities were approaching.