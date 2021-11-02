Ghana: 'Govt, Private Sector Must Collaborate to Create Sustainable Jobs'

2 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The business community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have underscored the need for the government and the private sector to collaborate to provide sustainable jobs for the citizenry.

They said it was imperative that the government put in place adequate protective labour legislation and ensure its full implementation for the needed enabling environment to make it easier for the private sector to create more jobs to grow the economy.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the unemployment situation, Mr Roland Marte, an automobile dealer in the metropolis, said both the government and the private sector must focus on solving the unemployment issue.

He said job creation need not be viewed as creating financial wealth but rather should be about ensuring a sustainable future for humanity.

"The government needs to focus on solving the issues facing humanity. Job creation is no longer about creating financial wealth but involves ensuring a sustainable future for humanity," he stated.

"Job creation has to do with the correct combination of both, the private sector and the government, which has to lead back to the flourishing of society as a whole and not just the private sector."

Mr Justin Ekow Quansah, a member of the Western Regional Association of Garages, said the private sector was required to take the lead in job creation.

"Without any doubt, the job creation role belongs to the private sector, which is the only one proven to ensure performance-based competition," he said.

Mr Frank Jim, a General Merchant, believed that some essential public services must be provided by the government.

Mr Nicolas Schmit, a hydraulics dealer, said the private sector should create jobs and the government policies that promoted investment and job creation.

"Though the question of the state's role in the economy had traditionally been one of the big dividing lines between the political left and right, there has been some consensus across the political spectrum that low taxes, light-touch regulation and a small state were the key ingredients for economic success," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X