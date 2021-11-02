Ghana: Top 4 Agenda On the Table for GT Oly

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Annor Walker, has set a top four agenda for the club in the 2021/22 football season that started over the weekend.

Olympics commenced the season with a 1-1 stalemate with Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in a Sunday late kick-off game.

Oly lost the ploy late in the game after a clumsy challenge from defender Hamza Zakari handed the host a penalty.

It was converted by the experienced David Abagna to cancel Raymond Oko Grippman' header that put the visitors ahead.

In a post-match interview, Mr. Walker expressed disappointment at the outcome as he thought they worked hard enough to earn all three points.

But that, he said, would not derail their top four chances because they have a long way to go in the season.

Coach Walker, however, explained that a top four agenda does not completely rule them out of the reckoning for the ultimate which also remains a hidden agenda.

According to him, they have their eyes fixed on ending the season among the top four clubs or any of the top three positions above.

"I believe that many people will think we are overly ambitious with a declaration of winning the title so we have set that top four agenda for ourselves."

"Even with that plan, we are going to work very hard to place better than that. I feel that sounds very realistic and we will stick to that but if we find ourselves in a position to go for the ultimate, then we will go for it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, such an agenda was not bigger than the club because he believes the squad depth was good with some of the players very experienced to deal with the pressures that comes with such challenges.

On the game, Mr. Walker said he was sad they did not end the game as winners because they worked very hard for that.

He commended RTU for the brave fight they put up.

"They fought very well. They are very strong; very physical and athletic but failed to create decent chances. They resorted to long range shots that never threatened out goalkeeper or went wide off the post."

"Overall, I felt we were the better side. We had the best chances and even hit the goal post. That could have sealed the win but with one goal, your opponent is always in the game and that late penalty brought them back."

"We want to go back to correct the wrong things. We need to do that so we put ourselves in a good position to record our first win."

Oly's next game would be against Ghana Premier League debutants, Accra Lions who also drew one all with Elmina Sharks on Friday.