Ghana: Construction of Flats for BPA Staff Begins

Jama — Construction has begun on six blocks of flats with each consisting of two-bedroom staff accommodation for workers of the Bui Power Authority (BPA) at Jama in the Savannah Region.

The project, expected to be completed in two years,will address the accommodation challenges bedevilling staff of the company currently.

At the moment, about 150 out of 270 workers of the BPA are accommodated by the company with the rest of staff residing outside.

At a sod-cutting at Jama yesterday, Mr Kofi Dzamasi, Chief Executive Officer of BPA, indicated that the board of directors had resolved to address the accommodation challenges to enhance productivity.

He explained that the BPA intended to expand power generation and as a result more workers would be required, therefore the need to provide adequate accommodation facilities for workers of the Authority.

"As we continue to generate more power, the welfare of the people becomes paramount. We are doing this project to cater for at least 48 to 50 workers. We have about 270 workers and hope this project will be able to accommodate more people," MrDzamasi stated.

He said due to lack of some social amenities, such as internet and health facilities some spouses had refused to join their partners at the place making life very boring for workers there.

The CEO of BPA tasked the contractor to work on time and ensure that the natural environment of the project site was not destroyed.