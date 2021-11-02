Ghana: 'Efie' Gallery to Fill Gap in Dubai Market

A new gallery that specialises in the promotion of African artists from within the continent and the diaspora, with a focus on West African art has been officially opened in Dubai.

Efiɛ Gallery, a contemporary art gallery represents both established and emerging African artists and supports the sharing of their works in the Middle East, creating a unique platform for collaboration and exchange between the two regions.

Arts and culture-related industries, also known as "creative industries," provide direct economic benefits to states and communities.

The gallery was launched during the All Africa Festival which took place in Burj Park, Downtown, Dubai.

Efiɛ Gallery is currently located in a dedicated arts pavillion at the Burj Plaza that has been specially designed by Ghanaian architect, Alice Asafu-Adjaye for its launch.

For its debut exhibition, Efiɛ Gallery showcased three new art pieces of the renowned and award-winning Ghanaian artist, El Anatsui, who is known for his large-scale sculptures composed of thousands of folded and crumpled pieces of metal.

Among the Ghanaian artists whose works were featured alongside El Anatsui's are James Barnor, Ghanaian photographer, Yaw Owusu, Ishaq Ismail and Kojo Dwimoh (younger talents). Painters, Larry Otoo and Betty Acquah works were also displayed.

Afia Owusu-Afriyie, one of the gallery's curators, explaining why Efiɛ Gallery was opened in Dubai.

She said Dubai was a good choice, not only because of its location as a global hub but also because there was a gap in the market that needed to be filled.

"There isn't a space that you can go to any day of the year to find African art. It's always been come and go. What we want to do is to have a permanent presence in Dubai representing contemporary African art. "It's also about bridging the two regions, Africa and the Middle East," she said.

Efiɛ Gallery was founded by Valentina Mintah, with her sons, Kobi Mintah, a photographer and filmmaker whose works are also in the current exhibition, and Kwame Nsiah Adomako Mintah, a young art collector and university student. Both are also involved as curators of the gallery.

Mr Kwame Mintah explained that the gallery's goals were to broaden notions around what constitutes African art and also to ensure its longevity, stating "When people think of African art, they think of masks or traditional works. Going forward, we want to change the perception of what African art could be."

Ms Valentina Mintah buttressed what Kwame said, stating "We don't want African art to be an afterthought. We want it to blossom with the art scene here," adding that the nascence of the local art market means there's more room to grow.

"The UAE presents a very good opportunity. If you go to cities like London, it's very difficult to innovate," she said.

Ms Mintah said Efiɛ Gallery was also challenging narratives around African art and art history to audiences.

"Until recently, African art was almost seen as a charity. We want to show art not just as a charitable gesture. Yes, that might exist as arts and crafts, but we want to change the stereotype", she said.