Ghana: Van-Ess Is New President of Gba

Mr. Ato Van-Ess, has been elected as the new Ghana Basketball Association (GBA) president at its Elective Congress on Saturday.

He will be joined by three other executive members to run GBA for the next four years.

Mr. Van-Ess polled a total of 14 votes out of a total of 17 to beat Dr. Andre Kwasi-Kumah who had three.

Mr. Alex Kukula had 13 votes to beat Mr. Kwame Ofosu Agyekum to become the Vice president(Finance/Administration) while Mr. Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire had 13 votes to beat Christopher Luguterah for the Vice President (Technical/Development programme) position.

Madam Aurora Commodore-Toppar garnered 14 votes to become the Treasurer.

Mr. Jeffery Manzan Owusu, Director for Sports Promotion at the National Sports Authority (NSA),who supervised the constitutional process on behalf of the Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasipraised the delegates for the peaceful exercise.

Mr. Van-Ess, on behalf of the newly elected executives, thanked the delegates for a very successful congress and called for unity in their resolve to promote and develop the sport to an appreciable standard