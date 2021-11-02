Ghana: Badminton - Ghana Excels At African Championship

2 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Ghana's badminton team, the Golden Shuttlers, has excelled at the just ended African Badminton Mixed Team Championships at Kampala, Uganda.

The team won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the championship.

The eight-day event,heldon October 20-29, was part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

Participating countries included Uganda,Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, Botswana and Mauritius.

The feat had placed Ghana on the right path to qualifying to the Commonwealth Games with a final qualifying competition to play.

The President of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr. Evans Yeboah said the final qualifying competition will be held in February 2022.

He hoped Ghana would ride on that performance to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year.

The championship was a developmental project from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton.

