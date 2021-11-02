Ghana: FMC Throws Weight Behind Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC), Ghana, has thrown its support behind the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian family values Bill, (LGBTQ+) 2021, currently before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The FMC therefore, commended the initiators of the Bill, civil society organisations who supported it and the Speaker of Parliament for his unflinching support for the Bill adding, that We are hopeful that the Committee will carry out a comprehensive and diligent review of the numerous views and suggestions submitted by interest groups and Ghanaians in general and give the nation an effective and efficient law that will enhance proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.

A statement issued by the council and signed by the General Secretary, Hajj Muhammad Amir Kpakpo Addo, said it was at the assurances by the Speaker not only to expedite the passage of the Bill, but also to conduct the sitting and voting on the Bill publicly.

"These assurances repose hope in the FMC that the right thing would be done.

Indeed, when the Federation of Muslim Councils participated in the 260-membership Consultative Assembly (CA) which was charged with drafting the final 1992 Constitutional Document, the Federation did so with the conviction that the future Parliament would be populated with men and women of conscience dedicated to the protection of the nation's religious, moral and cultural sanctity", the statement emphasised.

The clarion call to the Speaker and all Members of Parliament, is to remain resolute to get the Bill passed to uphold the cultural, religious, and moral rights bequeathed to us by our forefathers and save Ghana from disaster.

The FMC, had already submitted a Memorandum on the LGBTQI+ to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.