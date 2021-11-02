Ghana: Kotoko to Face Bechem Sun

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will hope to maintain their new form in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) when they engage Bechem United in a top second week encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko started on an impressive note on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Dreams FC 3-1 in Accra.

Returning to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after a long closure for renovation, the Porcupine Warriors will perform in front of their home fans and hope to maintain the winning run against the league leaders.

But their fiercest rivals, Hearts of Oak dropped vital points with a draw against Legon Cities in Accra.

Their bid to earn their first win of the season would not come easy on Sunday as they travel to Sogakope to face the might of WAFA who would also eye a first win after a loss to King Faisal.

Elmina Sharks will engage Dreams in an epic clash at the Ndoum Park after both side recorded mixed results in the opening matches.

At the Len Clay Stadium, Ashantigold will lock horns with Karela United in a clash that will test the character of the 'Miners'.

Ashgold have made their intentions clear and would have to clear the Karela hurdle to keep their place among the top guns.

Aduana Stars will face a Herculean task when they oblige a rejuvenated King Faisal side the Dormaa Park while Legon Cities head up north to face the might of Real Tamale United (RTU).

At Berekum, Berekum Chelsea will hope to bounce back against Eleven Wonders just as Medeama will hope to earn their very first point off Premier League debutants, Bibiani Gold Stars at the Akoon Park.

Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics would face Accra Lions in a regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.