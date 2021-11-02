Kenya: Lobby Group Moves to Court to Stop Appointment of Egerton VC

The appointment of Egerton University Vice Chancellor Isaac Ongubo Kibwage is facing a legal challenge after a lobby group moved to court seeking to revoke the appointment.

The Trusted Society of Human Rights has filed a petition before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru seeking orders to stop the gazettement of Prof Kibwage as the vice chancellor of the institution.

Prof Kibwage took over the leadership of the university from Prof Rose Mwonya who retired on January 12, 2021.

He served in an acting capacity for nine months before he was confirmed on October 5, 2021 as the university's sixth vice chancellor.

Barely one month since his appointment, the lobby group alongside other individuals are seeking to have the appointment declared null and void.

The petitioners want the court to stop gazettement of his appointment pending hearing and determination of the case.

In the case, they claim Prof Kibwage lacks ethical standards, integrity and failed the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution.

Through a supporting affidavit sworn by Paul Maina Mugo the court heard that the university's council, which conducted the recruitment, ignored evidence that they had given showing why Prof Kibwage was unsuitable for the appointment.

He accused the VC of exhibiting a record of nepotism and tribalism, especially in appointments and promotion while acting in previous capacities.

The group further argued that the recruitment process was done unprocedually as it was neither approved by the Cabinet Secretary nor conducted within the university premises.

"The recruitment and appointment of Prof Kibwage was marred with irregularities, secrecy illegalities, lack of integrity and accountability and unfair competition and hence illegal, unlawful and impeachable," read part of the application.

The petitioners have sued Egerton University, Public Service Commission and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Prof Kibwage has been listed as an interested party.

The case is slated for hearing on Tuesday.