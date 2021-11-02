South Africa: Lessons Aquatic - What the Travels of Three Seals to South Africa Can Teach Marine Researchers

2 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

In rare occurrences, three crabeater seals, probably from Antarctica, washed up along SA's coastline this year. While two may have become shark prey, their visits have been invaluable to marine researchers.

Pearl was extremely skinny when she was discovered along the Wilderness shoreline near the town of Mossel Bay.

She was young, alone, and very far from home.

It was decided that the tourist, likely all the way from Antarctica, would need to gain some weight and be given a tracking device before continuing on her travels.

Pearl became the third crabeater seal (despite what the name suggests, these seals eat krill) to wash up along South Africa's coast this year.

She was discovered ashore on 7 May.

Pearl's story does not end well.

After about three months of rehabilitation and being released into the sea, she was again discovered along the coast in early September. She died because of sand ingestion, with the weight of the sand ingested while trying to eat other little things twisting her gut, resulting in fatal colic.

Despite the sad end to the tale, what was gleaned during Pearl's stay in South Africa, including recordings of the sounds she made, will help research into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X