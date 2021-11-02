South Africa: Lessons Aquatic - What the Travels of Three Seals to South Africa Can Teach Marine Researchers

analysis

In rare occurrences, three crabeater seals, probably from Antarctica, washed up along SA's coastline this year. While two may have become shark prey, their visits have been invaluable to marine researchers.

Pearl was extremely skinny when she was discovered along the Wilderness shoreline near the town of Mossel Bay.

She was young, alone, and very far from home.

It was decided that the tourist, likely all the way from Antarctica, would need to gain some weight and be given a tracking device before continuing on her travels.

Pearl became the third crabeater seal (despite what the name suggests, these seals eat krill) to wash up along South Africa's coast this year.

She was discovered ashore on 7 May.

Pearl's story does not end well.

After about three months of rehabilitation and being released into the sea, she was again discovered along the coast in early September. She died because of sand ingestion, with the weight of the sand ingested while trying to eat other little things twisting her gut, resulting in fatal colic.

Despite the sad end to the tale, what was gleaned during Pearl's stay in South Africa, including recordings of the sounds she made, will help research into...