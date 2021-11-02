South Africa: Coalition Governments Emerging As IEC Tallies Votes

As more results are finalised in the aftermath of Monday's 2021 Local Government Elections, a picture of coalition local governments has begun to emerge.

Vote counting is progressing at the IEC's Results Operations Centre on Tuesday and the Electoral Commission anticipates tallying 90% of the votes by this evening.

With no outright winner in the seven-seat Kannaland Local Municipality, in the Garden Route District Municipality, a coalition government would have to be formed, results show.

A breakdown of the total tallied votes show that while the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) secured a majority of the cast ballots, it was not enough to form a government.

ICOSA's 8 109 (45.2%) were only enough to secure the party three seats in the council. With 3 860 (21.52%) votes to its name, the African National Congress (ANC) could only reel in two seats. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Kannaland Independent Party, with 20.52% and 7.49% of the vote, respectively, emerged with one seat each.

Another coalition government would have to be established in the Prince Albert Local Municipality, in the Central Karoo District, also in the Western Cape.

Here, the DA was also unable to secure an outright majority in the seven-seat council.

The party could only gain three seats from the 4 194 (37.44%) votes to cast against its name. The Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) came in second with two seats from the 2 467 (22.02%) votes it obtained. The ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA), with a seat each, carry the burden of kingmaker in the municipality.

Still in the Western Cape, the DA gained control of the Bergrivier Local Municipal, in the West Coast District. The Monday election saw the party gain control of the municipality by 62.1% of the vote. Its 18 532 ballots saw it obtain eight seats in the council. This was a significant growth from the 2016 municipal election, in which it won 48.99 % of the vote.

The ANC will no longer lead a coalition government here after its popularity among voters haemorrhaged to 19.79% from the 42.21% showing of the 2016 polls. The party could only secure three seats. The GOOD party and the PA will each have one councillor seat.

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC won the Blue Crane Local Municipality by 56.37%, securing it six seats. The DA, with its four seats (37%), will be the opposing party in this council. The EFF secured enough votes for one seat.

Another coalition will be required in the Western Cape after no absolute winner could be elected in the Laingsburg Local Municipality, also in the Central Karoo District.

Here, the DA only secured just over 1 500 votes (23%), locking in only three seats in the council. With 26.25% of the ballot, the ANC will have only two representatives. The KDF and PA will also each have a councillor.

In Gauteng, a coalition government will be needed in the Lesedi Local Municipality, in the Sedibeng District, stalemate.

The ANC's 24 315 (50.43%) votes could only secure 13 votes. The remaining 13 other seats are split between the DA, the EFF, VF+ and the SDF.