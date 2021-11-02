South Africa: Government On Start of 2021 Local Government Elections

press release

Government welcomes the start of the 2021 local government elections. Government is pleased with the millions of South Africans who have already heeded the call to cast their vote.

The vibrant atmosphere at voting stations around the nation is encouraging and we are confident that these elections will build on our history of holding regular, peaceful, and free and fair elections.

Government joins the IEC in encouraging South Africans to keep making their way to voting stations throughout the day and in commending voters for the dignity and patience with which they are conducting themselves.

Government Communication and Information System Director-General, Phumla Williams said, "Our message to those who have not yet voted is that your country needs you to stand up and vote. Your vote matters and can make a difference, as we work together to build a better tomorrow".

Home Affairs offices across the country have been open since 7h00 and will close at 19h00 to assist the public with enabling documents so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

Government reiterates its call that even though voting stations are open until 21h00, voters should take advantage of this public holiday to visit voting stations earlier and not wait for the last minute.

This year's local government elections are taking place as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is therefore critical that we continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures when casting your vote. These non-pharmaceutical measures include wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

We reminded voters who have not yet taken the opportunity of vaccinating, to visit pop up vaccination sites near your voting station. You can find your closest vaccination site on https://sacoronavirus.co.za/active-vaccination-sites-iec-voting-stations/.

All voters will be required to sanitise their hands when entering and exiting the voting station. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens, although a pen will be available in every booth and will be sanitised after every vote. Eligible voters who show up without wearing a mask will not be allowed to vote or enter the voting booth.

Williams concluded, "Each and every vote contributes to strengthening our democracy. Many people sacrificed their lives for the right to vote. Let's make them proud and ensure that the right for citizens to vote is constitutionally protected."

Follow the conversation on @IECSouthAfrica @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia @homeaffairsZA