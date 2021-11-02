Lesotho: Water and Sanitation Fast Tracks Lesotho Highlands Water Project for Completion in 2027

press release

Lesotho Highlands Water Project to be fast tracked, possible completion set for 2027

The Ministries of water in both Lesotho and South Africa have agreed to fast track Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) to ensure security of supply to the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

This follows a meeting between Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Minister Dikeledi Magadzi and Minister Kemiso Mosenene from Lesotho to discuss matters relating to challenges hindering the completion of the project, while agreeing on solutions to fast track its completion. The meeting took place in Pretoria on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

The LHWP entails harnessing the waters of the Orange -Senqu River in the Lesotho highlands through the construction of a series of dams for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Phase I of the LHWP was completed in 2003 and Phase 2 is presently underway.

"South Africa is a water scarce country, therefore, the completion of Phase 2 of the project has to be fast-tracked in order to augment the IVRS" said Minister Mchunu.

He added that the project should be successfully done by 2027 or earlier.

In agreement, Minister Mosenene emphasised that Phase 2 of the project requires collaborated efforts and commitment from both governments.

"Water is life and no human being can survive without it. It is for this reason that the team working on the project bears in mind the needs of those that must be served with clean water. We all have to ensure that work is being carried out and done so effectively," said Minister Mosenene.

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission committed to deliver quality project within the set timeframe and budget allocated.

Deputy Minister Magadzi also expressed the need for the project to move with speed, given the current water scarcity challenges in the country. She also reinforced the importance of adhering to the Treaty and related protocols guiding the LHWP.

"We can only successfully complete this project if we continue to work hand in glove and with the same mandate in mind, which is the delivery of water to those in need," Deputy Minister Magadzi concluded.

The water transfer component of Phase 2 of the LHWP comprises of approximately 165m high concrete faced rockfill dam at Polihali downstream of the confluence of the Khubelu and Senqu (Orange) Rivers and an approximately 38km long concrete-lined gravity tunnel connecting the Polihali reservoir to the Katse reservoir.