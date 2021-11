Tunis/Tunisia — 30 more COVID-19 infections were logged in Kebili in one week (October 26-November 1), the local health directorate said.

However, zero infections were reported in the North Douz, South Douz and Souk Lahed delegations, Head of Health Programmes Ali Haddad stated to TAP.

As such, the caseload rose to 15,865, including 15,300 recoveries.

Zero deaths were logged during the same period and the death count stands at 526, he specified.