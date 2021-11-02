South Africa: Eskom On Implementation of Loadshedding At Short Notice

press release

Loadshedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur; Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained

Tuesday, 02 November 2021: While no loadshedding has been implemented at this stage, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. Loadshedding may be required at short notice should any further generation breakdowns occur, or should some of the generating units not return to service as expected.

Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations. Over the same period two generation units; one at Arnot and another at Hendrina tripped while a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15 852MW while planned maintenance is 4 036MW of capacity.

Eskom would like to remind customers and the public that loadshedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system.

We would like again to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the people of South Africa by the constraints. Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly, and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.