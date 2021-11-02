Somalia and Kenya Meet for the First Time Since ICJ Verdict

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, held talks with Kenya ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo in Mogadishu.

In a statement, the foreign affairs ministry said the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"On August 8, the Foreign Ministers of Somalia and Kenya agreed, in their meeting in Mogadishu, to expedite the third session of the Joint Committee to move forward in areas of common interest, including trade, investment, security, defence, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people relations." read part of the statement.

The meeting comes barely a month after Kenya rejected the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to favour Somalia in a dispute over the two countries' maritime borders.

The case concerned a 38,000 sq mile (100,000 sq km) triangle in the Indian Ocean that is thought to be rich in oil and gas.

The dispute has been at the heart of a diplomatic row between the neighbours.