Somalia and Kenya Meet for the First Time Since ICJ Verdict

2 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, held talks with Kenya ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo in Mogadishu.

In a statement, the foreign affairs ministry said the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"On August 8, the Foreign Ministers of Somalia and Kenya agreed, in their meeting in Mogadishu, to expedite the third session of the Joint Committee to move forward in areas of common interest, including trade, investment, security, defence, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people relations." read part of the statement.

The meeting comes barely a month after Kenya rejected the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to favour Somalia in a dispute over the two countries' maritime borders.

The case concerned a 38,000 sq mile (100,000 sq km) triangle in the Indian Ocean that is thought to be rich in oil and gas.

The dispute has been at the heart of a diplomatic row between the neighbours.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X