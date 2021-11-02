South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visit to Eswatini, 2 Nov

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 2 November 2021, undertake a working visit to Eswatini for deliberations on political and security developments in the Kingdom.

The President will have an audience with King Mswati III.

The audience with King Mswati III follows a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021 who had been directed to visit the Kingdom by President Ramaphosa in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.