South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Opens Fezi Ngubentombi Hospital Staff Accommodation in Sasolburg

2 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The staff accommodation facility at Fezi Ngubentombi District Hospital previously referred to as "Nurses Home", was officially opened by the Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela in Sasolburg on 29 October 2021.

The facility recently underwent a major facelift and refurbishment, to address structural occupational health and safety shortcomings and challenges.

The facility is a three-storey building with a total of fifty rooms. Some of the rooms are converted into staff offices and other essential services such as an Employee Wellness Centre, for the benefit of health workers.

Only twenty rooms are going to be used as temporary accommodation for staff members. However, the priority will be given to;

Clinical Specialists from Tertiary and

Academic hospitals coming for outreach purposes

Community Service Healthcare Workers

Student Nurses

Interns and newly appointed staff

The refurbishment project, which commenced during the 2019/2020 financial year, was completed at the end of September 2021.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X