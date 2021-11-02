South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Opens Fezi Ngubentombi Hospital Staff Accommodation in Sasolburg

press release

The staff accommodation facility at Fezi Ngubentombi District Hospital previously referred to as "Nurses Home", was officially opened by the Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela in Sasolburg on 29 October 2021.

The facility recently underwent a major facelift and refurbishment, to address structural occupational health and safety shortcomings and challenges.

The facility is a three-storey building with a total of fifty rooms. Some of the rooms are converted into staff offices and other essential services such as an Employee Wellness Centre, for the benefit of health workers.

Only twenty rooms are going to be used as temporary accommodation for staff members. However, the priority will be given to;

Clinical Specialists from Tertiary and

Academic hospitals coming for outreach purposes

Community Service Healthcare Workers

Student Nurses

Interns and newly appointed staff

The refurbishment project, which commenced during the 2019/2020 financial year, was completed at the end of September 2021.