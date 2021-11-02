South Africa: Hospital Groups Recover - Sibanye Goes On a Dealmaking Spree

analysis

Hospital groups are in recovery: As the pandemic seems to have subsided (touch every piece of wood in reach), the hospital groups have entered the recovery room. One of the greatest investment ironies of the past 18 months was that hospital groups are poor investments during a pandemic.

The issue is that elective surgeries get cancelled, so revenues and margins take a severe knock. In a voluntary trading update from Netcare for the year ended September 2021, we learnt that about a quarter of admitted Covid-19 cases end up in ICU or high care and that 80% of acute hospital beds were allocated to Covid-19 cases at one point.

As doctors got better at treating this revolting thing, that percentage thankfully dropped. As an adjacent and concerning statistic, the legacy of lockdown can be seen in patient days for mental health: up a terrible 55.3% in the second half of the financial year versus the comparable period last year.

Moving on to the numbers, net debt was reduced by R1.1-billion in the past year and Netcare is compliant with banking covenants. The Ebitda margin is expected to be between 14.9% and 15.3%, still way down on pre-Covid levels of approximately...