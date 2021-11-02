South Africa: Party Without a Host? Jaded India Risk Early Exit From T20 World Cup

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Amlan Chakraborty

The business end of the Twenty20 World Cup risks becoming a party without a host with timid India staring at an early exit from the tournament they were expected to dominate.

England captain Eoin Morgan was merely voicing the popular perception last week when he described his team and Australia as the "joint second favourites" in the tournament behind Virat Kohli's India.

After all, Kohli's star-studded team had a clear head start, having experienced gulf conditions in the United Arab Emirates leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before heading into the World Cup.

If the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan was already a nightmare, an India fan's world came crashing down entirely after Sunday's eight-wicket capitulation against New Zealand.

After that double whammy, India are only just mathematically alive in the tournament of which they remain the official hosts despite having to shift it out of the coronavirus-battered country.

It would also be a massive blow to the advertisers and the broadcasters if cricket's most-followed team prematurely crashed out of the showpiece event.

Kohli has blamed his team's timidity for their "bizarre" defeat by New Zealand, but pundits believe the 2007 world champions need to overhaul...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

