South Africa: Free State - Mangaung Makes Its Mark

In the urban areas of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Free State, young and old of all races went out in their numbers on Monday to cast their ballots. However, in the townships only the elderly seemed interested in the elections.

Free State ANC Youth League member Mpho Mokhoali said: "The numbers are not the same as the trend of previous years.

"The 2021 local government elections have experienced a slow turnout and in my view, many people, both young and old citizens, are questioning the quality of party representatives that have been chosen.

"The numbers may not be large as hoped for; however, they are promising, taking into consideration the political challenges that had been faced by the Mangaung Municipality."

The metro was without a mayor for over a year after the ousting of Olly Mlamleli. A new mayor was appointed in August when the council elected the ANC's Mxolisi Siyonzana.

In an interview with a local radio station before casting his ballot, Siyonzana said his party would win more than 60% of the...