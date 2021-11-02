South Africa: EU Green Deal Presents New Opportunities, Threats and Risks for South African Agriculture

analysis

The European Union is seeking to compel other countries, including South Africa, to adhere to new regulations if they want to continue to access its lucrative market. This raises questions about the capacity and potential for South Africa to adapt, as well as the risks and opportunities that the regulations present for future access to the European market.

The European Union (EU) is seeking to implement urgent policy measures to combat the effects of climate change. In its 2030 climate target plan, the EU aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels.

To that end, the EU has crafted the "Farm to Fork strategy". Launched in 2020, it is a new approach which ensures that agriculture, fisheries and the entire food system effectively contributes to achieving the target. The strategy is at the core of a broader initiative, the European Green Deal. Its aim is to reduce the environmental and carbon footprint in the way food is produced and consumed.

The strategy lists 27 actions covering food production, processing, retailing and waste. They aren't expected to be implemented until 2022, to give regulators and food-system actors time to transition into the new policy regime.

It has four...