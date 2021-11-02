South Africa: Fossil Fuels - Humanity Digging Its Own Grave, UN Secretary-General Tells World Leaders

analysis

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in an address to the World Leaders Summit at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday, said that "the six years since the Paris Climate Agreement have been the six hottest years on record. Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it -- or it stops us".

"It's time to say: enough. Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper.

"We are digging our own graves," he warned.

"Our planet is changing before our eyes -- from the ocean depths to mountain tops; from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events. Sea-level rise is double the rate it was 30 years ago. Oceans are hotter than ever -- and getting warmer, faster. Parts of the Amazon rainforest now emit more carbon than they absorb....