South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding From 16h00 Until 05h00 On 3 November

2 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow as power constraints persist

Tuesday, 02 November 2021: Eskom regrets that due to a shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow. This afternoon a generation unit at Kusile power station tripped, adding to the constraints. A unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations failed to return to service as previously anticipated. These constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require the loadshedding to be extended. We are currently utilising emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 17 933MW while planned maintenance is 3 451MW of capacity.

Eskom would like to remind customers and the public that loadshedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system.

We would like again to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the people of South Africa by the loadshedding. Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly, and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.

