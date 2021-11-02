Zimbabwe: Results in Highlands House Case Out

RESULTS from the handwriting experts which were roped in to assist investigations in the case where an employee of Tendai Biti Law Chambers is facing fresh charges of forging signatures in the long property dispute involving city businessman Mr Tendai Mashamhanda and Bariadie Investments (Private) Limited are now out.

Constantine Chaza, who is on bail for allegedly lying under oath in a property transaction and is employed as a legal clerk, is alleged to have forged signatures on a power of attorney used to facilitate the sale of a property in Highlands, Harare.

But the High Court in the civil suit came to the conclusion that Mr Mashamhanda was the legal buyer and legal owner of the property having had done all that was necessary to buy and legally register his ownership.

In the long-running civil dispute over ownership of a Highlands property, Mr Mashamhanda wanted Chaza, a legal clerk at Mr Biti's law firm, investigated on allegations of forging signatures on behalf of client Mr Elliot Rogers, who is reportedly based in the United Kingdom.

Mr Mashamhanda filed a report against Chaza at Harare Central Police Station, triggering the new investigation.

Mr Mashamhanda also wanted the police to establish if Mr Rogers is still alive, as part of the investigations.

The Herald has it on good authority that experts are willing to testify that the signatures on the two documents provided to them were different.

Efforts are now being made by the investigating officers to locate Mr Rogers who is believed to be in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, investigations have so far proved that some time ago Mr Rogers came from Australia before he renounced his citizenship to retain his Zimbabwean citizenship.

He then activated his right to British citizenship and renounced his Zimbabwean citizenship and moved to Britain.

So far, no one knows if he is still alive or not, but investigations are continuing on the case.

Recently, High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that Mr Mashamhanda was the legal owner of the 4 377 square metre property worth over US$230 000, having bought it in 2019 through an auction after it had been attached from Harare lawyer Mr Puwayi Chiutsi following a wrangle with his former client Mr Elliot Rodgers over US$70 000 of trust money.

During the wrangle, Mr Rogers was reported to have written and signed a power of attorney, authorising Chaza to sign all necessary documents in pursuance of his claims against Mr Chiutsi.

"I, the undersigned Elliot Rogers (born on 13/11/1954) and currently residing at 6 Compton, Terrace, London N1, 2UN United Kingdom nominated and appointed Constantine Chaza (born 10 May 1969), a clerk in the employ of Tendai Biti Law, more than two years ago, on 22 February 2016 and I authorise her power of attorney and still authorised by me, to do all such things, and sign all necessary documents in pursuance of my claim against Puwayi Chiutsi connected with the execution of all my claims arising from case Number HC3331/2014," reads the critical paragraph of the special power of attorney.