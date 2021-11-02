Zimbabwe: Gems Fall to Malawi in Series Opener

THE Gems got their campaign at the Pent Series underway on a losing note when they lost 38-56 to Malawi in Windhoek, Namibia, yesterday.

Malawi came in as the favourites, ranked sixth in netball in the world, against 12th-ranked Zimbabwe.

The tournament runs until Friday.

It was always going to be difficult for the Gems, who had been inactive for two years, to take on one of the world's best sides.

Malawi took the lead from the first quarter and the half-time score was 31-16.

The Gems could not recover as their opponents maintained their lead into the last quarter to emerge triumphant.

Coach Lloyd Makunde fielded in side which featured his regular players, led by captain Felisitus Kwangwa, and some new faces, brought in as part of the rebuilding exercise.

Among those players who made their debut, with the senior netball side, were goal keeper Priscilla Ndlovu, who joined Kwangwa in defence and centre Nobukhosi Ndlovu.

The Series is important for world rankings and the Gems are aware they need to pick up some points at this competition if they are to improve their ranking.

Other countries taking part in the Pent Series are Uganda, Zambia, Kenya and hosts Namibia.

The matches are being played in a round-robin format and Zimbabwe's next game is against Kenya this afternoon.

They will be hoping to collect maximum points against the East African country, who are ranked 39th in the world.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Amateur Netball League continued on Saturday, with Mambas beating Ruwa 84-24.

It was a one-sided affair, which Mambas dominated, and seasoned goal shooter Pauline Jani, with 61 goals, got the golden hand.

Kimberly Muchena was the best player. Mambas went on to thump Hyfliers 99-15.

Jani received the golden hand again. Glow Petroleum also continued with their winning ways when they defeated Hwange Queens 59-27.

Support Unit dismissed Pistons 54-12 and Tenax managed a 62-18 win, over Pistons, as well.

After losing to Mambas, Ruwa found consolation in the other game, when they beat Hyfliers 67-31 while Tenax beat Support Unit 37-26.