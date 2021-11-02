Zimbabwe: Kenya Re-Opens Murder Case

Nairobi. — Police in Kenya have been ordered to re-open the case of a young woman who was allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012.

The Kenyan Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, said he'd given instructions to compile all available evidence and witness accounts to ensure the case can be concluded in court.

He urged the British government to collaborate with the investigation.

Last month, British media reported a soldier had confessed to killing Agnes Wanjiru, 21, whose body was found in a septic tank two months after she'd disappeared near a British army camp in the town of Nanyuki.

Meanwhile, a UK legislator, Labour MP Jess Phillips, has started a crowdfunding to assist Wanjiru's family that had to raise her daughter after she was killed. She shared a Sunday Times' article about alleged Facebook posts by a British soldier joking about the murder.

"We cannot right this wrong but we can show our humanity," she tweeted. - BBCWorld